The big cats relocated to their forever home after being rescued from a life of circus suffering in Guatemala by Animal Defenders International.
The animals’ journey to freedom marks the successful conclusion of the organisation’s 18-month Operation Liberty mission, during which the organisation assisted authorities with enforcing Guatemala’s animal circus ban, ending circus suffering in yet another country.
“These animals have experienced a lifetime of suffering and abuse in circuses in Guatemala but those days are over,” Jan Creamer, president of the organisation, said.
“At the ADI Wildlife Sanctuary, our place of loving kindness, the tigers and lions can run, play, and explore their wonderful, natural surroundings under the African sun. The beginning of the rest of their lives, we could not be happier for them.”