A popular nature reserve in the Cradle has put a stop to petting of lion cubs, it said on Monday. Photo: supplied.

The Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve, situated inside the Cradle of Humankind, announced that it “will no longer be offering cub petting to the public”. The reserve, which said recent campaigns have highlighted the global problem of “cub petting and unscrupulous operators” both locally and abroad, also made it clear it remains utterly opposed to canned hunting and the lion bone trade.

For 30 years, the reserve has shared its love of wildlife with South Africans and visitors from across the world, it said.

“But under new ownership, the reserve is refocusing its efforts on animal welfare.”

Recently appointed Chief Operations Officer Mike Fynn said rearing animals for the purpose of cub petting was undesirable from an animal welfare perspective. But it was also not a sustainable business model.

"From now on we will focus on educating the public about wildlife and the importance of conservation - and would breed animals only if it serves a conservation purpose." He said he hoped other facilities that allowed petting would follow suit.

Jessica Khupe, Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve brand manager, said it was the right thing to do because petting may inadvertently harm animals, "even though we don’t mean to”.

In a statement the reserve notes that while people have always wanted to get up close with wildlife, "you don't need to touch to connect".

The reserve has a wide variety of game, including predators, big game such as rhino, buffalo and hippo, and small mammals and birds on view.

The debate over lion-human interaction has been revived after the death of a lion keeper in Dinokeng who was mauled by one of the lions he raised at his lodge near Cullinan.

Pretoria News