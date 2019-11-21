Residents at Mamelodi Massacre Prayer Day urged to fight crime, drugs









Reverend Dr Paledi Magopa at the annual Mamelodi Massacre Prayer Day. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi Pretoria - Residents were urged to take a stand against crime and drug abuse at the annual Mamelodi Massacre Prayer Day this morning. The resounding message by Reverend Dr Paledi Magopa was that the community of Mamelodi need to stand together and take back the neighbourhood. Speaking at the well-attended meeting in Mamelodi west he said residents needed to attend meetings where they could put their heads together and come up with solutions for fighting crime in the area. Big societal issues are rarely – if ever resolved by a single sector. “We often complain about our children abusing Nyaope, but it is us “the community” who support their filthy habit.

Attendees at the annual Mamelodi Massacre Prayer Day. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi





"We buy their stolen products and in turn support and carry on the sick notion,” said Paledi.

He said it was a group effort - together we stand and divided we fall,” he told attendees.

He also urged the youth to take on the responsibility of the heroes and heroines that were the victims of their circumstances in 1985 during the Mamelodi Massacre.

The Mamelodi Massacre happened 34 years ago.

On November 21 1985, 50 000 residents of Mamelodi were shot at while protesting against high rent, the banning of funerals and service charges.

Thirteen protesters were killed, including a four-month-old baby.

“Let’s continue to fight the good fight and take the baton from were our heroes left it.

It is time to put differences aside and stay focused on the task at hand,” Paledi said, to the applause of the packed crowd.

Pretoria News