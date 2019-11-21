Pretoria - Residents were urged to take a stand against crime and drug abuse at the annual Mamelodi Massacre Prayer Day this morning.
The resounding message by Reverend Dr Paledi Magopa was that the community of Mamelodi need to stand together and take back the neighbourhood.
Speaking at the well-attended meeting in Mamelodi west he said residents needed to attend meetings where they could put their heads together and come up with solutions for fighting crime in the area.
Big societal issues are rarely – if ever resolved by a single sector.
“We often complain about our children abusing Nyaope, but it is us “the community” who support their filthy habit.