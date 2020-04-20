Residents co-operate to keep Plastic View clear of coronavirus

Pretoria - Residents of Plastic View informal settlement have joined forces to ensure the coronavirus does not infiltrate their area, SA Cares director Sanet Fagan has said. “At first the residents didn’t really understand the seriousness; we did a lot of communication through pamphlets and translated messages into the different languages.” Fagan said one of the biggest challenges was getting the taverns to close, but community leaders started informing residents on the effects of Covid-19. She also commended the community leaders for having daily strategic discussions on the pandemic. “There is a lot of co-operation. I saw reports of violence in many areas, but we handed out over 900 parcels and have had zero incidents.”

Washbasins, which were put up in several areas across the settlement, have also helped, according to Fagan.

She said that working together with the University of Pretoria they had also placed a container for screening, so if anyone had symptoms they could get checked.

Other measures include markers in the ground at places where residents fetch water to encourage social distancing.

“So, we see massive co-operation in social distancing; even the children come five at a time and stand a metre apart and that is helping.”

Informal Settlement Forum manager Jackie Botha also commended community leaders and community health workers for great leadership in combating crime and ensuring safety matters.

She said that while challenges such as food security and loss of income were prevalent, there was high compliance.

“Hygiene practices have improved with regards to handwashing and both settlements are very aware of disease symptoms.

“There are concerns about sufficient toilets for both villages but extra water tanks have been brought in to deal with the population numbers.”

Botha said certain spaza shops in Plastic View had increased their prices. The matter was being addressed.

More mobile screening and testing would assist greatly in disease management, and government assistance with food parcels was also required. “We still have debriefing sessions daily with both informal settlements to ensure we address crime and safety, food security and surveillance of the Covid-19 virus.”

Pretoria News