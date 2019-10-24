Residents left homeless by Mooiplaas fire appeal for clothes









Steven Sadibe and Martha Jonkers on the site where their house burned down at Mooiplaas. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Residents from Mooiplaas informal settlement who were left homeless after a fire swept through 29 shacks have made a plea for children’s clothes. More than 70 people were left destitute on Monday when a paraffin stove which was left unattended caused the fire at about 9am. Residents escaped unharmed. The City of Tshwane’s disaster management relief team has since provided some residents with temporary tents and food. On Thursday morning, some affected residents were already settling in after they rebuilt their structures, while others resorted to staying in the tents until finding building material.

The Pretoria News reported that a heavily pregnant, Rudzani Ramphai, 28, lost her unborn baby’s clothes in the fire along with her other belongings.

She said there have been organisations and ordinary citizens lending a helping hand since the incident, but she asked for donations of baby clothes. Ramphai said she has been given temporary shelter by her father-in-law in the area, while her shack was being rebuilt.

“People have been offering assistance and I’ve got lots of clothes now but baby clothes are a problem.

"We also have enough food, and a bed. I had already started buying clothes before the fire happened, so I’m left with nothing and don’t have money at the moment, she said.

A mother of two, Martha Jonkers said her 1-year-old daughter needed clothes too.

“I am staying with my two children and husband inside a tent. We have enough food for now, but my children don’t have clothes especially the younger one. Those who can, may you please help,” she said.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said they partnered with Non-Governmental Organisations which are assisting with food parcels, furniture, clothes and more.

Residents from the informal settlement have been promised by the provincial government and the City of Tshwane that they would occupy the new RDP houses in Olievenhoutbosch Extension 27.

But residents from Olievenhoutbosch have taken over the houses and vowed that “blood would be shed” if the province and Tshwane allocated the RDP homes to their Mooiplaas counterparts.

Petrus Chabalala, chairperson of the SA National Civic Organisation in the area, said the situation could have been prevented. He said it was time the government intervened.

* To help out or donate contact Petrus Chabalala, chairperson of the SA National Civic Organisation on 0793857621

Pretoria News