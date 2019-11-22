Residents near Bronkhorstspruit complain of dirty, brownish drinking water with worms









Refilwe residents do their laundry with the dirty water. Picture: James Mahlokwane Pretoria - The City of Tshwane seems to be undermining the seriousness of the risk residents are exposed to everyday when they drink dirty brownish water in Refilwe. This was the complaint of frustrated residents who said they've been drinking contaminated water that sometimes has worms in it, in the township located just outside Bronkhorstpruit. They explained that the problems started just over three weeks ago when water started coming out of taps containing dirt. The community noticed that families were falling ill. Although the City has been providing water to residents with water tankers, residents still think nobody really cares about them.

Residents in Refilwe buy water. Picture: James Mahlokwane





They said they've seen politicians going to Hammanskraal where water problems have been rife but they haven't seen the same enthusiasm when it came to Refilwe.

They said sometimes even the water brought in by water tankers was not good for consumption and subsequently a majority of the community resorted to buying water to drink and cook with.

Businesses that sell water have seen significant growth in sales as residents continue to lose confidence in the tanked water.

It has become a norm for every family household to refill water bottles from shops daily.

However, those who cannot afford this sometimes become so desperate that they end up drinking water from the taps.

Pretoria News interviewed the Pheli families that were found doing their laundry.

Masuku Pheli said she doesn't wash white clothes with the water from the taps because it is brownish and stains them.

They gave the Pretoria News team a glass of this water to smell and confirm that it smelt like unpurified water collected in a dam or a river.

"This is the smell and look of the water when we've had taps running for a while in the morning.

If you come early in the morning it is completely brown.

"We've all fallen sick from this water. Unfortunately a lot of people here do not work so sometimes it's hard to just have that R5 to refill your 5 lite bottle.

"The worst part is that it's hot these days and our children want to drink water very often.

Now imagine how many 5l bottles you need a day.

"Sometimes it gets so bad that you end up cooking with this water but when it boils you can see it forms a white foam at the top," she said.

Mmapule Nwalane and Nkele Chiloane said they want local government to help them solve this water problem because they feared that one day someone is going to die.

Nwalane said: "In my home we've all been sick from this water until we decided to just start buying it from shops.

"After we started buying water we noticed only my one-year-old grandchild was constantly having a running tummy and then we found out that the creche was using the tap water to cook.

I took my grandchild out of the creche. She lost a lot of weight. I'm however glad now because creches are now also buying water."

Nelson Ndlela of extension four saw the water challenges in the community as a business opportunity and a way to provide people with safe water. He started purifying the tap water and selling it. Now people walk in the streets going to one of his four branches to refill their water bottles on a daily basis.

"I realised that water here has always been a challenge. I started this business last hear and today it has grown.

"Just last week I bought a bigger water purifying machine and within six weeks numerous filters were already blocked.

"I now have nine young boys working for me daily," said Ndlela.

According to the MMC for Utility Services Abel Tau, the City was aware of the complaints raised by residents about the contaminated water.

Samples were taken to determine what's wrong with it.

"Over and above the taking of the samples I know that there were other issues with the water. What is happening is that the mine in the area released more manganese (into the water) than it is supposed to.

"I know about the problem and we are getting sufficient services to assist us," said the MMC.

