Thieves dug up power cables in West Park and stole some of them leaving residents in the dark for three days. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - Residents in West Park and Kwaggasrand expressed frustration and anger after they were plunged into darkness for three consecutive days due to a power outage. The situation had since cost them much of their refrigerated food, which was spoiled with no electricity. According to residents, the power-cut was caused by some unknown people who dug up the underground power cable and stole part of it. They expressed disappointment that they had to throw away most of their food, which rotted. They told the Pretoria News that they would like the City of Tshwane to be held liable for damages done to their monthly groceries worth thousands of rands.

Residents said they wanted the City to refund them for money that went to waste in buying food.

According to them, the power went off on Saturday evening and that constant efforts to ask the City to restore it were unsuccessful.

The power was, however, restored yesterday.

Upon making inquiries to the municipality, they were told that power-cuts were caused by cable theft.

Pensioner Johannes Swart said he was disappointed that he lost fish that cost him R300.

"I think I will buy a fresh fish today."

He said thieves stole 500m-long cable next to a power station in Atteridgeville.

"It was on Saturday night and we have not had electricity since then," he said.

Another resident Amadu Nkwinka said everything inside his fridge smelt off. "Our cheese, milk and meat smells. We have been surviving on take-aways and at times we would make a fire outside for cooking," he said.

A resident who identified himself as Julius said: "It started on Saturday at 11pm and they say the reason is cable theft. But how can it take three days for them to fix the problem?

"The kids are writing exams and they could not revise for days."

Others shared the same sentiment, claiming that their loss of food could amount to R2 000 or more.

Although, they wanted the City to refund them for their loss they said they didn't know how to go about making claims.

Attempts to get hold of the MMC for Shared and Corporate Services, Richard Moheta, proved fruitless as he did not answer his phone.

