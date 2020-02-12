Residents of Zithobeni angry with Tshwane over portable toilets









Residents of Zithobeni are angry that portable toilets were emptied once a month. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - Residents in Zithobeni Extension 9 near Bronkhorstspruit are angry that they have been forced to use portable toilets, which are sometimes emptied once a month. Their RDP houses have flush toilets, which were not connected to a sewerage system, and they were therefore unusable. Portable toilets were lined up in the streets and were not allocated to specific households. Everyone, including passersby, were free to make use of them. Resident Thom Manzini expressed anger and disgust at the City of Tshwane for failing to make sure there was proper hygiene in the facilities.

"These toilets are not cleaned at all. They are very bad and filthy," he said.

Because of the toilets' deplorable condition, he said he wanted to build a toilet for his family of eight.

He has since dug a hole in his yard trying to trace an underground sewer pipe so that he can connect his toilet to the infrastructure.

"Unfortunately I can't find the pipe. I am told that it is 3m deep," Manzini said.

Unlike other residents, Manzini was still living in a shack and didn't have an RDP house because "it is taking too long for the government to approve the application I made in 2014 for the house".

"We are a family of eight and we can't keep sharing this shack. It doesn't have enough space for all of us," he said.

Although he was looking forward to listening to President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address, he bore little hope that it would bring about a solution to unemployment.

Nora Skhosana, another resident, was sceptical that Ramaphosa might not talk about problems prevalent in the township because he has never visited Zithobeni.

"We always see him on TV visiting places which are not facing serious problems," she said.

She said she was not holding her breath for anything positive to come out of Ramaphosa's speech because there had been many unfulfilled promises made to her community in the past.

Residents vented their frustrations a day after Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa visited the area to inspect the state of service delivery.

In a media statement Mokgalapa said there were major infrastructure upgrades taking place in the area.

He said construction for water, sanitation services and road infrastructure with the mega-project expected to yield 4 000 housing units has started.

According to him, there were 1 318 houses and 969 house connections have been done in Extension 8 and 9.

Mokgalapa remarked that under an initiative called "Follow-The-Money", "the DA-led administration has committed to ensuring that capital projects were delivered with all timelines adhered to".

Pretoria News