Residents take advantage of Tshwane's free WiFi during lockdown

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane’s free WiFi has been in high demand with residents finding the cost of data too expensive since lockdown. Since the government implemented the curb to spread coronavirus many people have been visiting public areas and facilities to enjoy streaming services while simultaneously keeping a safe distance. City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said it goes without saying that Tshwane WiFi is a much needed service especially under the prevailing circumstances of being engulfed by the Covid-19 pandemic. He acknowledged that the free WiFi has also been bringing joy, entertainment and information to residents of informal settlements in townships like Atteridgeville. Residents of the township have been basking under the sun near a pole holding a router to enjoy their 1GB free daily streaming data.

Free Wifi from the City of Tshwane has been a source of joy and keeping Mshongoville Informal Settlement residents entertained and informed during the lockdown. Picture: James Mahlokwane





Teenagers have become accustomed to spending their days surfing the internet for entertainment, information and educational content.

Speaking to Pretoria News, they said there is not much to do during the day and staying in a shack the whole day is not ideal as it gets very hot.

They said the free WiFi has become of extreme importance to those who own smartphones, but cannot afford high data costs from service providers.

Mashigo said: “The service should be valued and protected against theft and vandalism by our communities.

“The benefits of the service are meaningful in that it goes beyond a machinery for diversion.

“Through this system, our residents, especially the disadvantaged, can access information and be educated on various aspects by accessing the internet at no cost.”

Former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa last year promised that the City would improve free WiFi hotspots to combat connectivity challenges, and improve people’s access to information in over 1000 hotspots in Tshwane.

Mshongoville resident Mike Mohlala said: “Having access to 1GB of free data daily is just something that shows the City is concerned about us as the less fortunate members of society.

“This is the lifestyle in the townships now. You wake up and then clean, eat and head outside to stream. We watch TV shows, the news and even search for employment opportunities.”

Thato Moriba said he loves placing sport bets and before lockdown that’s how he managed to play bets without stressing about long queues at the malls.

He said: “These days I use the internet to access apps like Facebook and Instagram which contain a lot of information and funny content. Some of our community members stream TV shows that are loved by people.”

A group of four boys sitting on the ground and streaming from one device said they enjoy watching funny comedy videos.

Pretoria News