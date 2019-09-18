Tshwane contravential former smart meter box. File picture: ANA

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane still has to refund around 860279 transactions from smart meters to residents charged according to tariffs that had not been approved by National Energy Regulator of South Africa. Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa had promised the metro would resume billing residents according to the new structure and reimburse prepaid meter customers from the beginning of September, but this is yet to happen.

The regulator said concerns were raised about the lack of proper consultation before the tariff hikes after lobby group AfriForum took the municipality to task, saying the tariffs were exorbitant and would affect mostly urban-edge residents.

Resident Merle Kluck is one of those yet to receive a refund; she was overcharged not once but twice and has expressed frustration.

“On both occasions no sliding scale was used for the unit allocation and I have no idea what all the tax shown is actually about.

“I have tried to phone the metro, but no help can be offered, I am just sent from pillar to post.”

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the City had to refund 860279 transactions.

“The value of those transactions ranged between R729000 and R730000, which will be determined once all transactions are audited with third party vendors.”

He said the service provider(s) for systems are busy developing software scripts to enable refunds which could not be done in the current version of the software, hence the delay.

“If the development goes well, the target is to have those refunds before end of October 2019.”

Residents have also expressed discontent with the new metro meters that replaced those installed as part of the Peu contract with the City, which had since been cancelled.

They said the replacements were not actual smart meters and had issues such as the software not responding and incorrect manuals.

Mashigo said post the replacement of meters, the metro undertook an audit of all meters.

“The purpose was to isolate the problematic area, wherein customers were on three-phase and replaced with single-phase leading to continuous tripping,” Mashigo said.

He denied that certain customers were provided with different manuals from the type of meter they had.

“We know of customers who were given keypads without manuals, which was corrected.

"Other customers changed addresses and no keypad was provided as the customer was not home,” said Mashigo.

