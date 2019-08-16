A file picture of speed humps in Soshanguve where residents built them themselves due to speeding drivers. A Mamelodi East school is also now requesting them. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/ African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane should make a formal request to the provincial Department of Education for the construction of speed humps outside a Mamelodi East school. Department spokesperson Steve Mabona was responding to calls by residents for speed humps near Motheo Primary School in Section 11. According the residents, motorists speed in front of the school, placing the safety of their children at risk.

Mabona said the department could only build speed humps on municipal roads when given permission by the respective local authority.

“They have to approach their local municipality, through the Department of Community Safety,” he said.

Residents and parents said they had started a petition to lobby the city to introduce the traffic-calming measures to prevent cars speeding on the road outside the school. Resident and community leader Abel Mtshweni said speeding cars and “reckless parking” posed danger to lives of pupils.

“The city has done nothing, despite concerns being raised with local councillors,” he said.

Mabona said the department had processes and procedures for scholar patrol deployment in schools.

“The school must first be evaluated for scholar patrol deployment. The request for registration of scholar patrol must be made to the Department of Community Safety or local municipality and the Road Traffic Management Corporation. By law, the school can’t practise scholar patrol before the registration approval.”

He added that they would then have to identify learners to be enrolled in the programme, as well as educators to supervise them while crossing the roads. “They should facilitate training and the provision of uniforms that will equip them and also ensure that the insurance forms are completed before starting with the programme.”

School principal Vusi Moeti said he supported the community fully.

Ward councillor Jack Mkhari said he supports the community, and would soon be in touch with the Department of Transport and other stakeholders regarding the matter.

