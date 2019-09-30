Respiratory problems due to pollution









The Ga-Rankuwa landfill site has come under the spotlight as residents complain of a foul smell and resultant respiratory problems. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) JEANET Maake, who attends church services near the landfill site in Ga-Rankuwa, is one of the many who have experienced respiratory problems due to pollution at the facility. Maake told the Pretoria News that during some services, they had to close the windows because of the unbearable smell coming from the site. “I am lucky I do not live here and only come for church three times a week. I wonder how the people who stay here deal with the smell that hits this place sometimes.” She said she was not aware of any height extension application, public participation or environmental impact assessments being done at the site. Another church member and resident Sylvia Kgatle said many people just went on as usual and did not mind the smell.

“Who cares? Look at the sides of every street; there is rubbish. So why would they even be bothered about us inhaling this air which we don't know if it is killing us slowly or not?”

Tshepo Mashilo, a resident, said there were constant bouts of unbearable smells, but there was no way he could move to another area. “Who do you complain to? You just have to accept that you have to smell these fumes. We were never consulted.

“We cannot move, and if the site is posing a risk why don’t they look for another place to have one and spare our health? We are raising children here. There is also Lowe Primary School here; think about the children too.”

The Tshwane metro has, however, said the odour complaints it received were only from the Kwaggasrand facility back in March.

“Complaints have since stopped and the nuisance is controlled through covering of waste on a daily basis,” said metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

On the height extension application and whether an assessment had been conducted, and if the community was consulted, Mashigo said: “Several meetings were held with the lead authority on the height extension and an air space assessment was conducted in July to determine the available airspace and the proposed height extension. The final report will be submitted to the provincial authority.”

According to a waste management expert, the site ought to be closed until a decision to grant the height extension had been granted by the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“By the City continuing the operation of the landfill, it is effectively denying the community of Ga-Rankuwa their say. It's possible for the City to apply for a height extension but the process requires a full environmental impact assessment which includes a public participation process and with all the complaints from the community about the site, it is unlikely the assessment will be granted.”

He said the continued operation of the Ga-Rankuwa landfill site while the height limit had been reached made a mockery of the environmental impact assessment process. “If the City wanted to continue operating the site, it should have applied for a height extension long before reaching the height limit. The City should not be allowed to continue operating the landfill while claiming their proverbial application is in the mail.”

A landfill engineer also questioned why the City only acted in July. “There is seemingly no good reason for the inaction to date.”

Department of Agriculture and Rural Development spokesperson Roleta Lebelo said: “Metro officials telephonically indicated that there was no application that has been lodged in this regard.

“They further stated that an environmental assessment practitioner has been appointed to facilitate the process, but was still conducting surveys to check feasibility and support such an application.”

Lebelo said the department had not decided to close the Ga-Rankuwa landfill site because it was reviewing information collected during a site inspection last month to monitor compliance with the permit issued.