Response to grievances of learners at Pretoria High School for Girls this week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Learners at the Pretoria High School for Girls will have to wait until Wednesday for a comprehensive response from the provincial Education Department regarding their racial inequalities grievances. The department met the school and relevant stakeholders on Friday after a protest at the school. Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “All other issues that were raised were disposed at that level, meaning that responses were given. And some of the issues could not be responded to,” Mabona said. An undertaking was made that the unanswered issues would be attended to by Wednesday, the latest. “We will then be in a position to respond to learners and all the concerns that they have raised should be addressed accordingly,” said Mabona.

The pupils demand transformation within the school staff and management, a complete eradication of the hair policy and for learners to be educated on marginalised communities.

They also want racist teachers to be held accountable.

This follows what was allegedly meant to be to call for learners to wear black clothes in support of the #BlackLivesMatter by the principal last week, saw learners boycotting classes demanding an end to racial discrimination. It was in light of the recent George Floyd death in the US.

On a video making the rounds on social media, a group of learners can be seen sitting outside a classroom as a form of protest, while continuing with their school work.

The learners claimed there were racial inequalities at the school since 2016 and nothing had been done to resolve them.

This was the second alleged racial incident this year. There was a video of a couple of girls - one from the school and a male learner singing and dancing to a rap song.

They were heard singing along. In a statement the school said it frowned upon the incident. “The school distances itself from any such practice. We have heard the concerns raised by the various learners and members of the community and stakeholders. We extend our apologies to any who may have been offended.”

The school said it would deal decisively with the incident through disciplinary procedures.

The governing body said the code of conduct was reviewed annually. “Post 2016, various stakeholders, including parents and learners, participated in a workshop to make the necessary changes," it said. "These changes are then ratified by the department."

In 2016, the department found that black pupils at the school were victims of racism following protests about the school’s hair policy, among other problems.

The girls said school rules prohibited African hairstyles such as Afros, knots, dreadlocks and braids. There were also cases where black children were called monkeys.

At the time, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi apologised to those affected by the traumatic and humiliating experience of racial abuse.

The girls are demanding the eradication of a hair policy that is discriminatory against black pupils.

They also want Zulu to be offered as a subject of choice and a review of the code of conduct.

The school must also establish an independent body to look into the alleged institutional racism.

In addition, there must be a review of the employment process to reflect diversity and feedback on the 2016 demands.

Pretoria News