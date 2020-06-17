Responsibility call in drive to stem gender-based violence

Pretoria - Founder of Young Men Movement Kabelo Chabalala yesterday urged the youth to join hands to be collectively responsible. In a Youth Day special on the Pretoria News Facebook page, Chabalala said every man was a potential perpetrator of gender-based violence. In this regard, he said everyone needed to hold their friends, brothers and sons accountable for their actions. He said there was no label on any man to indicate he was an abuser and that every man was capable of hurting a woman. “It is really sad that we are at a point where we are fighting one pandemic within another. As we are dealing with the problem of Covid-19, we also have a serious problem as a country. “We should make this about personal responsibility by asking ourselves what we are doing in our circle.”

He said young men needed to ask themselves if they were going to be the one to ensure that the country became a safe place.

Chabalala said the media in South Africa became a part of the problem in how it communicated the message. The media had to be consistent because women were getting killed every day, he said. Instead, the media waited for a hashtag to trend on social media.

“I am yet to come across a headline that says ‘a man kills’ instead of ‘a woman dies’. Maybe we are hiding behind the slogan of gender-based violence, and we need to start coming to terms with the fact that we are killing women.”

He touched on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ruling of harsher sentences for gender-based violence offenders and said it still would not bring back the lives lost.

Chabalala said a year ago the government pledged R1billion to help fund gender-based violence, and he failed to understand what happened to that fund and how it helped in the crisis.

Pretoria News