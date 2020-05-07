Restaurants mull court action over lockdown rules

Pretoria - Restaurants in the City are teaming up to take the government to court for what they described as unnecessary lockdown regulations. Tshwane Tourism Association spokesperson Andy Papadopulo said the government had failed to consult the industry on the best possible way of framing a regulation relating to their business activities. Papadopulo said they were unhappy with the delivery system introduced under Level 4 restrictions instead of allowing customers to safely order and collect their food. He said the industry maintained that it was more hygienic for people to order their food and collect than to rely on unmonitored delivery services that may not have sufficient safety resources. Chairperson of the association Bronwen Cadle de Ponte said their restaurants chapter had met attorneys to discuss legal remedies.

It also met the Tourism Business Council of South Africa.

Cadle de Ponte said the restaurants wanted to know from the government what measure of scientific reasoning was taken before coming up with the regulation.

“There is no restriction on supermarket shopping; what would be the difference between shopping at the supermarket and collecting hot prepared meals from the restaurant?

“It has been argued that home delivery by independent delivery services, and in fact in-house delivery services where they exist, would result in a higher probability of spreading the virus than is the case where the customer collects the hot meal from a properly sanitised delivery area in the restaurant or takeaway outlet.”

Cadle de Ponte said although the government allowed restaurants to open and deliver food, many had opted to ignore this invite and closed their doors.

“What our government does not know is that this carries a bigger financial risk for owners.”

She said the industry hoped to find common ground with the government for the legal battle to be avoided.

Pretoria News