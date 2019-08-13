File Image/ANA

Pretoria - A retired Limpopo police captain, who was apparently conned by his siblings into signing for the registration of a stokvel into which the bulk of his pension proceeds were paid, urgently wants his money back. Robert Maliavusa, who suffers from a heart condition, told the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that he thought his sisters, Mushaisano Maliavusa and Tshishonga Matodzi, were taking him to a doctor.

However, they instead took him to a bank to register the Maliavusa Association Stokvel and open an account for it.

They then transferred R400 000 of his pension money into the account. which Maliavusa only realised months later when he wanted to withdraw money from his account to pay for an emergency medical officers training course for his son.

He was told that there were not enough funds as the bulk had been moved to the stokvel.

Maliavusa successfully applied to the court to declare the registration of the association unlawful and to order that the money be transferred back into his own account.

He said that in January this year his sisters fetched him at his Limpopo home and took him to stay with them in Midrand to take care of him.

He did not feel well and he was in serious pain at the time.

“They took me under the pretext that they wanted to take me to a specialist to treat my condition. I was not able to make my own decisions during this period and thought I was going to spend some time with them as they wanted to take care of me.”

In February, they registered the stokvel, in which he was included as a beneficiary. Maliavusa said this was without his consent, as due to his illness, he did not know what he was doing.

He said he was taken to the bank and his pension money was transferred into the stokvel account.

This was money he had accumulated over the 37 years service in the SAPS and it was his old-age nest egg and only savings.

Maliavusa said he was shocked when he wanted to give his son the money for training when he realised his savings were virtually depleted. He was told by the bank that if he wanted access to the stokvel account, he had to bring one of the other members to the bank.

He tried to speak to his sisters but said they would not listen to him. According to him, the stokvel only required two signatures for money to be transferred to another account or be withdrawn.

“Now that I am 60 there are no prospects of employment except to rely on my savings.” He said he feared that if the court did not urgently step in, no more money may be left in the account for him to salvage.

