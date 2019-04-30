Tshwane House. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - The council in Tshwane will, in future, take a hard line against councillors who have tendencies to go awol. Such members of the House will be shown the door, according to the newly-revised policy, passed during the April ordinary sitting, at Tshwane House council chamber.

The policy was meant to address long-standing concerns that the old policy failed to rein in the unbecoming behaviour of councillors.

In the past, some councillors were accused of ignoring recommendations by the rules and orders committee, responsible for conducting disciplinary hearings.

Some councillors were found guilty of using foul language but refused to abide by the punishment meted out against them. Others were absent from council and oversight committee meetings without permission.

In terms of the revised policy, a councillor absent for three or more consecutive times must be removed from office.

The policy said: “The council may impose a fine on a councillor as contemplated in the rules and orders of the council for not attending a meeting or failing to remain in attendance.”

The passing of the policy coincided with the submission of the outcomes of investigations, by the special committee, into unacceptable conduct of 40 councillors. The implicated councillors were accused of skipping council meetings without notifying the office of the chief whip.

Four of the councillors had sent late leave applications and there were no applications received for 30.

Six were absent at the administrative oversight committee meetings.

According to investigations, 30 councillors were guilty of breaching the code of conduct, while 10 were vindicated.

The council report recommended that some councillors be issued with formal warnings, while others must be fined. Councillors were, however, told of their right to appeal to the MEC for local government in writing, setting out the reasons on which the appeals were based.

Chief whip Christo van den Heever said the revised policy was meant to tighten the rules and orders administered by the rules and ethics committee.

