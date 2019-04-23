RG Snyman of the Bulls celebrates with teammates during the match against the Reds. SAMUEL SHIVAMBU BackpagePix

The Bulls consolidated their position at the top of the South African Conference without lifting a finger, but it won’t be that easy when they take on the Stormers in Cape Town this weekend. The Pretoria side could not have asked for a better bye weekend with the other South African franchises, except for the Lions, losing their Super Rugby matches over the weekend.

But it remains a bunfight for the top spot in the conference with the Bulls holding on to a slender one-point lead ahead of the Lions and Sharks in second and third place respectively.

Bulls and Springbok lock RG Snyman yesterday said they could open some daylight between them and the rest of the franchises with an away win over the Stormers.

On the flip side, the Bulls could easily find themselves at the bottom of the table if things do not go their way in Cape Town.

“It is pretty close - if we don’t win this weekend we could slip to fifth place in the conference,” Snyman said.

“We are so close together on the log, so every week you have to fight for your place near to the top.

“We will just prepare like we did any other week, but it will be a different challenge especially going down to Newlands and playing there.”

The Bulls have used up all their bye weekends and have a long and perilous stretch ahead.

They have three more matches on South African soil before they embark on their four-match tour of Australasia.

Snyman, who made his return from a long injury layoff in the Bulls’ win over the Reds a fortnight ago, admitted it would be tough holding on to the top spot on the SA log.

“We will just have to manage our workload and how we approach things but being off for quite a while it will be good to get a good run,” Snyman said.

“It is going to be a difficult challenge especially with the tour still coming up, but after the Stormers, we still have two home games although they won’t be easy.”

The Stormers have slumped to the bottom of the South African Conference following their 19-17 defeat to the Brumbies over the weekend.

But the only constant in the conference has been that the positions on the log will change.

They will also be looking to exact some revenge on the Bulls for the first-round 40-3 defeat at Loftus Versfeld back in February.