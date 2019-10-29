Rhodes dropout turns her fortunes around with a children's book about black hairstyles









A RESOLUTE Mathabo Tlali was encouraged by her friend Sihle Nontshokweni to co-author a book about hair called "Wanda." Zelda Venter Pretoria - When Mathabo Tlali dropped out of Rhodes University six years ago, she never expected she would have the courage to go back to campus. This was after she failed her final year twice and was academically excluded. But that's history. Tlali is back on campus to finish her three-year degree in drama and sociology - and it's all thanks to her high school friend Sihle Nontshokweni, the co-author of their newly published book called Wanda. King William’s Town-based Mathabo was battling severe depression after dropping out of Rhodes for more than four years when Nontshokweni suggested that they write a children’s book. It was the same year that Pretoria Girls' High School parents demanded a review of the school's policy on African hair.

In August 2016, black pupils at the school protested against the institution's code of conduct, saying it imposed unfair restrictions on how they could wear their hair.

Published by Jacana Media as part of a story-writing competition, the 29-page book is a story of how Wanda, a primary school learner, was humiliated by her peers for her natural hair.

This went on until her grandmother showed her how to plait her hair and taught Wanda to be confident in her natural hair.

Tladi said the book took them less than a day to write, because these were some of their personal experiences while at Kingsbridge High School in King William’s Town.

“This book is based on our experiences but has been translated for a younger audience.

"This is not an attack on the school, but we are making commentary on the colonial formation of these schools.

“We were excellent at school but there were particular cultural elements that made us feel as though we needed to compromise our blackness in order to fit into the school.

“Look at the issue of language for an example. We can't finish a single Xhosa sentence without mixing it with English and so your knowledge production, your social understanding of language is premised in English.

"I’m 29, but I’ve never had a dream in isiXhosa. My narration, even in the deepest of my psychology, is in English and that speaks to a particular trauma," said Tladi.

“That speaks to a particular socialisation, a particular grooming. I sometimes think and say if my ancestors come and visit me today, would I be able to have a conversation with them and hear what they say? But Jan van Riebeeck’s ancestors would be able to converse with me in a dream.

"So, that disconnect is the one that I am addressing through this book.”

When Nontshokweni recommended that she scripted the book, Tladi scribbled some ideas in her phone and sent them to her friend on WhatsApp.

“When Sihle told me I was perfect for it, that faith in me meant enough for me to say yes.

“The book was so easy to write because it just resonated with our lives," said Tladi.

She said they chose hair as the entry point of this hard conversation because “hair is a sign of beauty for black people but at the same time a sign of violence for colonial powers".

"The symbolism of hair to us was a doorway to a broader conversation,” the author said.

Within two months of being published, Wanda was doing so well that the publisher had to print more copies.

“What we have achieved so far is beyond our expectations because this book addresses conversations that parents are having with their children.

"Even more surprising is how schools have received the book,” Tladi added.

In addition to the schools, the book has also grabbed the attention of government departments, with the Eastern Cape Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture hosting a launch event for the book recently.

Tladi gives credit to her mother, who has given her unwavering support.

And she is resolute that she will complete her degree this time.

