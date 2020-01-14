These were the words used to describe businessman Dr Richard Maponya during a memorial service at his former home in Winterveldt yesterday.
Maponya died on January 6 after a short illness, and communities and dignitaries have continued to share their encounters and lessons learnt from the business pioneer.
Family representative Andy Maponya said the businessman had the heart of a parent and was a father to many people, including him.
He said one thing that struck him about Maponya was that he was able to help people when they needed him and would not boast about it.