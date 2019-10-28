MMC for environment and agriculture management Dana Wannenburg said according to information at their disposal, it appeared the people who butchered the lions on Thursday night knew where to look and how to gain entry.
He said the lions, two males and two females, were kept in a camp, but in separate enclosures.
“These people knew how to gain access through the main roads and where to cut into the fences to gain access to the lions. No ordinary person could have known that information.”
He said the reserve had no more lions, but was looking to get more lions from Krugersdorp.