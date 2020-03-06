Rise and fall of the DA-led coalition in Tshwane

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - After the August 2016 municipal polls, then mayor Solly Msimanga said some ANC councillors would swop their civilian clothes with orange overalls. In no time, his administration was rocked by scandals involving the appointments of unqualified managers. His former chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp, resigned after it was disclosed that she had lied about her qualifications. Stefan de Villiers was appointed in the mayor’s private office in 2016 with a Grade 12 certificate and a certificate in body-building. Under Msimanga, the City entered into a multimillion-rand controversial project management contract with GladAfrica in November 2017. The contract became a bone of contention between Msimanga and the then city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola.

The contract was subsequently declared irregular by the auditor-general last year.

Msimanga quit his position as mayor in February last year.

His successor, Stevens Mokgalapa, reached a mutual agreement for Mosola to part ways with the City.

Under Mokgalapa, the City had four acting city managers. The contract of the fourth, Makgorometje Makgatha, expired on February 29.

Mokgalapa projected himself as a service delivery man when he assumed power.

His service delivery legacy was, however, bedevilled by a widely-circulated audio recording, capturing himself and former roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge evidently engaging in sexual intercourse and bad-mouthing colleagues.

The ANC would use the recording to bash Mokgalapa at every turn.

Both the EFF and ANC fingered council speaker Katlego Mathebe for being biased in her judgement and called for her dismissal.

The parties made attempts to table several motions against Mokgalapa and Mathebe, but the matters never saw the light of day. Mathebe would often disallow motions on technicalities.

Of late, councillors of the EFF and ANC would walk out of council meetings convened by Mathebe.

On February 27, both parties walked out again, effectively collapsing council for the umpteenth time.

On March 5, Premier David Makhura announced a decision to take over the administration of Tshwane through the application of Section 139 of the Constitution.

In 90 days, a new political leadership will have to be elected.

Pretoria News