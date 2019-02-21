Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

Climate change threats are a growing security risk and require concerted action to ensure they don’t spark new violence, experts warned this week. “Climate change is not about something in the distant future. We are discussing imminent threats to national security,” said Monika Sie Dhian Ho, general director of the Clingendael Institute, a Dutch think tank.

The drying of Africa’s Lake Chad basin, for instance, has helped drive recruitment for Boko Haram among young people unable to farm or find other work, said Haruna Kuje Ayuba of Nigeria’s Nasarawa State University.

“People are already deprived of a basic livelihood,” the geography professor said at a conference on climate and security at The Hague. “If you give them a little money and tell them to destroy this or kill that, they are ready to do it.”

Iraq, meanwhile, has seen its water supplies plunge as its upstream neighbours build dams and climate change brings dryer conditions to Baghdad, said Hisham Al-Alawi, Iraq’s ambassador to the Netherlands.

“We are getting nearly 40% less of the waters we used to,” he said.

Faced with more heat and less rain, “we need to start planning, as this trend is likely to continue”, he said.

The threat of worsening violence related to climate change also extends to regions not thought of as insecurity hot spots, climate and security analysts at the conference warned. The Caribbean, for instance, faces worse hurricanes, coral bleaching, sea-level rise and water shortages that threaten its main economic pillars.

“We’re facing an existential crisis in the Caribbean,” said Selwin Hart, the executive director of the Inter-American Development Bank. About 90% of the region’s economic activity - particularly tourism, fishing and port operations - takes place on the threatened coastline. Hurricanes, in recent years, have flattened the economies of some Caribbean nations - Hurricane Maria in 2017 cost Dominica about 225% of its GDP, he said, adding that “there’s not a realistic chance of achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement”.

The agreement calls for a rapid shift away from fossil fuels to hold the global temperature rise to below 2°C.

The failure to cut emissions means the Caribbean needs “to plan for the worst-case scenario”, Hart said.

It is trying to do that by building co-ordination and assistance networks among Caribbean states, said Ronald Jackson, of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency.

However, the work has to be done quickly, he said. Last October, the world’s climate scientists warned that to hold global temperature hikes to 1.5°C, global energy systems have to dramatically shift in the next 12 years.

“Before the 1.5° report came out, we were looking at a much longer time frame” for change, Jackson said. “But we’re out of time. We have to act now.”

Military officials around the world have increasingly recognised the risks associated with climate change and moved to shore up bases against sea-level rise, curb military emissions, adopt clean energy and analyse changing risks.

“Climate change fuels the roots of conflict around the globe and poses a direct threat to populations and installations in coastal areas and small islands,” said General Tom Middendorp, a former Dutch defence chief.

“It should be taken very seriously as a major security issue that needs to be addressed. The military can and should be part of the solution,” he said. Reuters African News Agency (ANA)