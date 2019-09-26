Godknows Ndlovu said the refusal was simply because they were Zimbabweans.
He and his friends have been locked up under appalling conditions since August 8. He feared being raped and attacked in prison, and said a fellow inmate calls him “a lady from Zimbabwe”.
Ndlovu turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on an extremely urgent basis asking that he and his friends be released immediately.
He said they want to apply for asylum status, but Home Affairs would not allow them on the basis of their nationality. “I came to South Africa illegally due to fear of persecution from the Zimbabwean government.”