Pretoria - A man who was part of a gang which targeted Pep stores around Pretoria asked the court to grant him leave to appeal his 45-year-jail sentence, which he felt was shockingly high. James Rametsi was the man who stood guard at the door during two of the robberies in the Pretoria CBD.

He, however, said he was innocent and that it was a case of mistaken identity. He tried to use his mother's “appointment” with a doctor during the time of one of the robberies as an alibi.

Rametsi showed the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, a letter containing the details of his mother's appointment and said he was with her that day.

But employees of two of the stores - the one in Bloed Street and the other at Bella Ombre Plaza in Boom Street - were adamant that the 29-year-old was part of the armed gang.

Various Pep stores were targeted in 2009 by a group of three to four robbers in and around Pretoria. The same modus operandi was used at each robbery, where one of the robbers stood guard at the door, while the others robbed the stores of cash, cellphones and other articles.

The police received information from an informant who led them to the home of one of the robbers.

Police uniforms and stolen items were found at this home. He in turn led the police to the homes of his fellow gang members.

Pep employers and clients who were in the various shops at the time, positively identified Rametsi in court as the man who stood guard at the door. He prevented anyone from leaving while his friends packed the loot into bags.

During the Bella Ombre Plaza armed robbery the attackers, including Rametsi, took three of the employees to a storeroom, where they were locked up. The robbers did not cover their own faces and they took their time in packing their loot into bags. The victims thus had a lot of time to study their faces, Judge Vivian Mngqibisa-Thusi said.

She added that all the victims at the various stores described the faces of the robbers in a similar manner; the execution of the robberies were all similar; and, the fact that the one robber led the police to the others, proved that it was not a case of mistaken identity. She also rejected Rametsi's alibi.

The judge further did not find the sentence to be shocking. She said the legislature prescribed a 15-year jail sentence for each count of robbery with aggravating circumstances (armed robbery) if there were no mitigating factors present.

The fact that Rametsi had spent four years in jail awaiting trial, also did not assist him in receiving a lighter sentence.

The judge, in turning down the appeal, said this was perhaps the only mitigating factor in this case, but when weighing up the mitigating factors against the aggravating circumstances, “the scale tips in favour of the aggravating factors”.

