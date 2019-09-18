THE “Son of the Soil” by Angus Taylor has been dressed in a Springbok jersey for the duration of the World Cup, which opens later this week in Japan. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Springboks have added a new player to the team in the run-up to the World Cup, in the form of a 4m rock sculpture. The massive “Son of the Soil”, commissioned from acclaimed artist Angus Taylor has been placed outside the Atterbury company’s head office at The Club, in Hazelwood.

It has been transformed into “Springbok of the Soil” for the duration of the World Cup. At its unveiling yesterday, Springbok legend Victor Matfield called on South African sports fans to support the Boks in their quest to bring the title home once again.

The rock sculpture, dressed in a giant Springbok jersey, is imposing. People took photos and videos around it. Atterbury chief executive Armond Boshoff, said the huge jersey was as close as possible to an exact copy of the official gear the Boks will be wearing during the World Cup. “We are huge Springbok fans at Atterbury - our blood runs green for the next month.”

There may be a lot of bad news, he said, but they believed there was much to be positive about in South Africa, and business had to identify and celebrate good news and show confidence in the country.

Willem “Boeta” Minnaar, 6, who stole hearts two years ago when a video of him singing the national anthem went viral on social media, reprised his performance at The Club yesterday, belting out the anthem along with Matfield and an assembled crowd, many wearing Springbok colours.

Dressing the 4-ton sculpture in the Bok jersey and shorts was quite a challenge, Boshoff said.

The jersey had to measure 1.5m in length, and fit a manly chest with a circumference of 2.5m.

“It was made with an open side seam with a Velcro closure to be able to dress the immovable figure,” he said.

Taylor created Son of the Soil out of layers of some of the oldest rock on the planet, including grey Belfast Gabbro that dates back 2billion years, and 3.5billion-year-old green Verdite from the Barberton area.

The “Springbok of the Soil” will wear his green and gold regalia until the World Cup final on November 2. Atterbury will host a fan park at The Club and adjacent Old East Precinct for the quarter-final weekend, October 19-20.

Pretoria News