Former ANCYL Deputy President Ronald Lamola credits his older sister Constance Manyike for helping him obtain his second masters degree.

EVEN though some might complain of being crippled by "black tax" - it is that very culture that former ANCYL Deputy President Ronald Lamola credits for helping him obtain his second masters qualification.





Lamola, currently serving in the ANC National Executive Committee, was conferred his second masters degree at the University of Pretoria this morning.





This time around he was conferred the Masters of Law, Extractive Industry Law in Africa.





With his first Masters being in Corporate Law.





Speaking shortly after the graduation, Lamola proudly exclaimed that he was the proud product of "black tax".





He said like most black students battling to find their way through university his situation was no different.





When he grew up his mother and father were uneducated farmworkers who plied in mielie, peanuts and other products to ensure he and his sibling had something to eat at school.





With both his parents having retired as farmworkers in 1997, the duty of helping him study further fell on his older sibling.





He said it was his older sister Constance Manyike who used most of her salary to pay for his tuition, while also motivating him to work hard during his undergraduate years.



