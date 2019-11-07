Ronnie Kasrils: the early life of a Struggle hero









Ronnie Kasrils in conversation with Shannon Ebrahim at Exclusive Books, Brooklyn, for the local launch of ‘Catching Tadpoles, The Shaping of a Young Rebel’, a memoir by Kasrils. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Catching Tadpoles: The Shaping of a Young Rebel seems such an innocuous title for a book about “Red” Ronnie Kasrils, an ANC activist and senior figure in intelligence for Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) in the Struggle for ­freedom and democracy in South Africa. This new Kasrils memoir is a prequel to previous works detailing the involvement of Ronnie and his first wife Eleanor in the anti-apartheid movement inside and outside the country. It takes the reader back to his childhood growing up in Joburg and some of the experiences and influences that shaped a young white boy’s life to develop his political consciousness. During the first of a series of book launches, held at Exclusive Books Brooklyn this week, Kasrils was in conversation with Shannon Ebrahim, Group Foreign Editor for Independent Media. An array of ANC veterans was also in attendance, including President Cyril Ramaphosa’s advisor, Khulu Mbatha, Ambassador Ismail Coorvadia, former deputy minister Ebrahim Ebrahim, Robert McBride, Sandy Africa, and Kasrils’s wife Amina Frense.

Kasrils - who will be 81 next week - had his audience enraptured as he shared anecdotes of the early influence of his grandparents ­(Jewish immigrants from Latvia and ­Lithuania) and working-class parents, Izzy and René, in Yeoville in the 1940s.

During school holidays, Kasrils travelled with his father, a factory salesman, to see clients, and describes his father’s respect and decency to his fellow man, and his mother’s kindness as “very compelling” when seen against the racism that he was exposed to by others in his neighbourhood.

Ebrahim picked a number of key times in Kasrils’s young life to tease out: the first is an experience of going to “town” on an outing with his mother where they witness a “wolfpack of white hoodlums” beating up and kicking to the gutter a well-dressed black man, a scene that would haunt the young Kasrils.









A troubled Kasrils later asks his mother if this hatred is reflective of what happened in the Nazi Germany that his forebears had escaped, and she gives him the Golden Rule by which he must live his life: to treat others as you would have them treat you.

The second is a family holiday to Durban, where Kasrils and his sister are enjoying the beachfront amenities when he notices a young black boy with his father outside the whites-only facilities.

This troubles him so much he asks his father to go back to their hotel rather than have fun that is being denied to another child.

Kasrils was sent to King Edward V11 (KES), one of the top public schools in Joburg where, in Form 4 (Grade 11), he finds himself in the class of liberal teacher Teddy Gordon.

Inspired in particular by Gordon’s teaching of the French Revolution, Kasrils develops a passion for History and English literature, and the principles of “liberty, equality and fraternity” come to have a profound impact on him.

“It opened my mind about history, and I started reading and paying attention,” says Kasrils.

But it was to be the Sharpeville Massacre of March 21, 1960, that galvanised Kasrils, a student of the existentialist philosophy of Jean-Paul Sartre, to take the decision to give up his safe and privileged life to join the ANC and later MK, and devote himself to bringing down the apartheid system. The rest, as they say, is history.

Kasrils’s other books are: Armed & Dangerous: From Undercover Struggle to Freedom; The Unlikely Secret Agent (about Eleanor) and A Simple Man.

Catching Tadpoles, while holding a particularly fond memory, is also metaphoric but to find out more, you will have to read the book (Jacana Media, R287).

