Pretoria - The day when the late Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti married 27 women in 1978 was replayed during the premiere of Fela and the Kalakuta Queens musical at the State Theatre on Friday night. During the opening show, Kuti, portrayed by Olaitan Adenji, decided to make a bold move after rumours began to surface that he was holding the women in his band as captives.

In the musical, the event was attended only by close friends. The women were tapped with a rose on the head as a symbolic representation of the marriage. The wives wore long dresses of the same colour.

The audience was also given an insight into Kuti’s life as a defiant social activist and flamboyant maestro. His wives, known as The Queens, lived under one roof. Six local female actors also featured in the show.

The audience’s emotions were stirred as the story of how the Queens always defended Kuti when police ambushed his home unfolded. Despite the wives being raped and attacked and Kuti being continuously attacked by police, he remained vocal about his qualms about Nigeria.

His wives stayed put and showed their husband undying support. Like in any poligamous marriage, the musical also portrayed drama, laughter and jealousy among the wives.

The musical will make the theatre its home until April 7.

The Queens left their homes to follow Kuti, believing in his vision of building a better community through arts and music.

They formed part of his band and gave insight into the negotiation of gender and power relations at the Kalakuta Republic, while showcasing their distinctive fashion, dance and African identity in the musical.

Lungelo Mokaba was in the audience that gave the production a standing ovation.

“I only read and watched a documentary about Fela after his death. But the show gave me a clear picture of how he lived with his Queens, so I really enjoyed the show. I loved their energy, the story was well told and their craft is just amazing,” he said.

Kuti died in 1997 at the age of 58.

