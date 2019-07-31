OUTGOING Tshwane city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola. Africa News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile wants Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to clarify claims the metro has agreed to a R7million golden handshake for outgoing city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola. He said the letter seeking clarity was yesterday dispatched to Mokgalapa, who was expected to reply in three days. “In the circumstances, and in the interests of good and clean governance, I deem it necessary to issue your good-self with a directive, as I hereby do, to either confirm or rebut the allegations of the secret settlement agreement with the city manager,” Maile said.

However, acting mayor Abel Tau yesterday quashed claims that Mosola received a R7m golden handshake to quit his plum job.

He told the Pretoria News the decision to go separate ways with Mosola was done in the interests of better service delivery for Tshwane residents.

Claims that Mosola will pocket the millions when he leaves the municipality tomorrow were raised by representatives of the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) .

This was during the strike over 18% salary increases demanded by municipal employees affiliated to the union.

The Pretoria News reported yesterday that part of the mutual agreement between him and the City was to nullify the probe undertaken by Bowmans into the GladAfrica contract scandal. The contract was allegedly awarded in November 2017.

Asked to respond to claims of a R7m payment, Tau said: “I don't know the basis of the claims, but I can tell you with certainty that there was no figure involved in the mutual agreement that the City had with the city manager to part ways.”

Mokgalapa was scathing about Mosola during a closed-door sitting of the last council, blaming him for an “administrative nightmare” in the City.

Mosola has been at the centre of some controversies. He was blamed for allegedly forging Mokgalapa's signature by authorising a China trip for officials scheduled to go to a conference. The issue was finally settled after an investigation found it was an administrative error and Mosola was given a serious talking-to by Mokgalapa.

He came under fire for allegedly blowing at least R1.2m of municipal funds on his legal battle with council. The money was spent last year in October when he interdicted council at the Labour Court from tabling the Bowmans probe report into the GladAfrica tender.

Pretoria News