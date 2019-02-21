TUKS rowing star John Smith.

Pretoria - Tuks Rowing (University of Pretoria) underlined its strength in national circles when John Smith clinched his fifth title during the Buffalo Regatta, the Holy Grail of South African rowing, at the weekend. The former Olympic gold medallist was in great form in East London, being part of the men’s fours crew that triumphed in the Grand Challenge race.

A victory at the Buffalo Regatta is something every rower who is serious about the sport wants to tick off.

The reason is it’s the oldest regatta in South Africa, with the first taking place in 1879. Saturday was the 132rd edition of the event.

Smith teamed up with Jake Green, Kyle Schoonbee and Brad Betts and being the seasoned campaigner he is, Smith had predicted they could win.

“We were just that bit quicker during training,”the Tuks rower said. “The unpredictable conditions on race day make it a unique challenge every time. It can be rough because there is a current and also a tide in the river. Sometimes the wind makes the water very choppy.”

It turned out to be a near perfect day for Smith and his partners. They led from the start, beating the crew of Lawrence Brittain, Sandro Torrente, Charles Brittain and Mmbudzeni Masutha by nearly six seconds.

Masutha (Tuks), a former bronze medallist at the World Junior Championships, won the Silver Sculls (Senior-A Single Sculls). Luke Daffarn (Tuks) was second, four seconds adrift and David Hunt (Tuks) third.

Ramon di Clemente, a former Olympic medallist, holds the record for the most titles at the Buffalo Regatta with 10 gold medals.

Judging from the combinations for the men’s fours it is clear that Roger Barrow (national rowing coach) is still experimenting before making a final decision as to which crews are going to compete at the World Championships with the aim of qualifying boats for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News