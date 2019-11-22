Russia and Crimea's ‘coming home’









Dr Andrei Klimov Pretoria - You can go your own way. Go your own way. These are lyrics from a Fleetwood Mac song which came to mind on a media tour hosted by the United Russia Party to “promote the development of international co-operation in the Republic of Crimea”. Not only is the phrase “To Go One’s Own Way” incorporated in various pro-Russian publications on Crimea, it is also the attitude adopted by the leadership of the Crimean division of the party, who addressed the media at various press conferences in Simferopol, Yalta and Moscow. In a photo album To Go One’s Own Way: Crimean Spring: Five Years Later, the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov notes that “we (the Russian leadership) are convinced over and over again in the correctness of the choice we made five years ago” - the reunion of Crimea and Russia.

When a journalist, during a press conference in Moscow, referred to the “annexation of Crimea”, she was quickly corrected by Dr Andrei Klimov, deputy secretary of the federation council of Russia’s ruling party and deputy chair of the council committee on foreign affairs, with the admonishment: “This is not an annexation; even in Soviet times, Crimea was part of Russia”.

Klimov and Aksyonov were among high-profile party members who addressed the media group from 11 countries, including South Africa, on a tour hosted by the United Russia party to promote “the development of international co-operation in the Republic of Crimea”.

The aim, participants were told, was to have a better understanding of Crimea and its future by seeing it for themselves than can be gleaned from anti-Russian propaganda on the internet and “fake news” mainly spread by Western English-language media.

The three-day tour included stop-overs in Simferopol, Yalta and Sevastopol - and ended with a televised press conference in Moscow on the last day.

Speaking of the vote to secede from Ukraine, Klimov said Russian President Vladimir Putin and the government of the Russian Federation recognised Russia’s post-war borders - defined by the Yalta Conference of 1945.

This conference - also known as the Crimea Conference - was a meeting of the “Big 3” Allied leaders, US President Franklin D Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Union Premier Joseph Stalin at the end of the war to discuss the division of defeated Germany and the organisation of Eastern Europe, and the Livadia Palace, where the conference was held, was on the tour agenda.

Crimea had been part of Russia since the 18th century but in 1954, the year after Stalin’s death, under the leadership of Nikita Khrushchev, Crimea was transferred to the Ukraine. Not much information is available even today on why this was done, except that it was projected as “a noble act” to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the reunification of Ukraine with Russia; but also because of Crimea’s proximity to Ukraine, and agricultural and cultural considerations - although these remain questionable rationales for the Russian leadership of today.

For Klimov, it was a case of “Khrush- chev changing the rules for his own purpose”, and the dissolution of the Soviet Union (USSR) in 1991 prolonging the situation. “Until 2014 we tried to respect the status of Crimea as a republic inside Ukraine, but in 20 years they did nothing to meet their responsibilities to the people,” said Klimov.

2014 was the year of the “Crimean Spring”, the overthrow of Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych, and the decision of Crimean authorities to hold a referendum in March in which, they said, 96.77% (or more than 1.2 million residents of Crimea) returned a yes vote for reincorporation into Russia.

While the referendum results have been denounced by Ukraine and many UN members, and many countries have imposed economic sanctions targeting Crimea, Klimov said the referendum was democracy in action: Crimea was back as a part of Russia where it belonged and the vast majority of people in Crimea were happy and did not want to be anywhere else.

The Russian government has done much to boost and develop Crimea, including undertaking major infrastructure projects, building roads, schools, hospitals, improving working conditions and promoting culture, including that of the Tartars.

Klimov regards the sanctions against Crimea as illegal but believes they have made Russia stronger as it turns to itself to be more resourceful, and finds new trade partners outside of Europe. Ironically, the sanctions are hurting Europe, with trade turnover between the EU and Russia having dipped significantly. “What European countries bought from Russia, such as oil and timber, they still buy, but what we bought before, we now produce ourselves or buy from other countries” including our BRICS partners, he said.

“It is their choice but they punish themselves more than us” and sanctions would not succeed in dividing Russia.

Of significance is Russia’s focus on Africa, with President Vladimir Putin saying strengthening ties with African countries is one of Russia’s priorities.

In October, Russia hosted the inaugural Africa summit in Sochi attended by more than 40 African leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, who met Putin on the sidelines of the summit for what he described as “meaningful engagement”.

While the Crimean situation is complex, and opinions differ widely on Russia’s actions, what is clear is that this behemoth will not be deterred from going its own way.

Pretoria News