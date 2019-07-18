Pretoria - The Russian Federation is a democratic federal law-bound state with a republican form of government. Its supreme law is the constitution of the Russian Federation, adopted on December 25, 1993, in a national referendum. The constitution establishes human rights and freedoms, including the freedom of speech, religion and conscience, as supreme values of the Russian state. Russia is extremely diverse culturally, ethnically, linguistically and religiously, with more than 190 peoples, with their unique cultural and ethnic identity. Its total population this year stood at 146.8 million.

It spans the area of 17 125 191km², which makes it the largest country in the world. The Russian Federation includes 85 constituent entities: republics, krais, oblasts, cities of federal significance, autonomous oblast and autonomous okrugs.

Russian statehood dates back to 862.Its history is rich in achievements and events. Throughout the centuries Russia has significantly contributed to world culture and science.

Russia’s foreign policy is based on principles of mutual respect and equality, and among others, has the following priorities:

Ensuring the security of the country, protecting and strengthening its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and securing its high standing in the international community as one of the influential and competitive poles of the modern world.

Creating favourable external conditions for a steady and dynamic growth of the Russian economy and its technological modernisation with a view to putting it on the innovation-based development tracks, as well as for improving the quality of life, strengthening the rule of law and democratic institutions, and ensuring human rights and freedoms.

Strengthening Russia’s positions in the global trade and economic system, providing diplomatic support to national economic operators abroad, preventing discrimination against Russian goods, services or investments; making use of the potential of international and regional economic and financial institutions to that end;

Promoting the Russian language and strengthening its positions in the world.

Facilitating the development of a constructive dialogue and partnership relations between civilisations in the interests of enhancing accord among various cultures and ensuring their mutual enrichment.

Russia follows a policy aimed at creating a stable and sustainable system of international relations based on international law and principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs of states.

The system aims to provide reliable and equal security for each member of the international community in the political, military, economic, informational, humanitarian and other areas.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and South Africa were established on February 28, 1992, and have been successfully developing since.

The two countries co-operate in the global arena, both on the bilateral track and within the framework of international organisations, such as BRICS, G20 and the UN.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Cyril Ramaphosa talk and meet on regular basis, including at major international fora, such as G20 Osaka Summit (June), 10th BRICS Summit (July, last year).

Economic co-operation is developing well. Trade turnover this year has exceeded $1 billion (R13.97bn).

The key areas of trade and economic co-operation include agriculture, metallurgy, mineral resources, electric equipment and hi-tech industries. - Source: Embassy of Russia in SA

