SA Airlink flies to court over rival SA Express









SA Airlink. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The privately-owned SA Airlink has turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in an urgent bid to halt rival state-owned South African Express Airways from embarking on additional routes into Africa. The route was recently allocated to the airline by the International Air Services Council. Airlink said South African Express was insolvent and several of its planes had been grounded. In lieu of its regular government fund bailout, the additional routes would mean taxpayers would have to dig deeper into their pockets. The Air Services Council in September granted the airline permission to expand its current international services operations to include several additional routes.

These are seven return flights from Cape Town International Airport to Gaborone and Botswana each week, three from OR Tambo International Airport to Luanda and Angola, and seven from Joburg to Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.

Airlink wanted the inclusion of these additional routes suspended until the outcome of an application to be heard later to review and set aside the decision permitting the additional routes.

Although the matter was called in court, Airlink indicated that it was withdrawing the first (urgent) part of the application.

This comes after the Competition Commission of South Africa indicated it was looking into competition in the domestic and regional air service markets.

Airlink said in a letter attached to the court documents that it was committed to co-operating with the commission. In its court papers, Airlink said it was not in the economic and national interest of the country to grant the additional routes to African Express Airways as it was not financially able to operate these routes.

It mentioned that African Express Airways had received numerous financial assistance from the government.

Airlink initially objected when African Express Airways was granted the additional routes and pointed out that the airline was in financial dire straits.

The Air Services Council, however, in giving its reasons for its decision, said that while African Express Airways’ financial position between April 2013 and July 2018 was characterised by significant loses, its unaudited statements for the 2018/19 financial year confirmed a going concern status.

It said African Express Airways’ current financial position therefore reflected a significant improvement.

Airlink maintained in its court papers that African Express Airways was a financially struggling concern.

Airlink CEO Rodger Foster said in his affidavit he believed the additional routes would further drain the public resources invested in the airline.

In light of the intervention by the Competition Commissioner, it was not clear if and when Airlink would pursue its review application.

