A FILE picture of children at Plastic View attending school in the open after metro police removed a tent used as classroom. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Non-profit organisation SA Cares for Life, in a bid to make to make life a bit better for children living at Plastic View, approached the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to obtain urgent permission to build containers to act as a preschool. The Tshwane metro police department recently removed the tent which the NPO had put up at the informal settlement, also known as Lavender Lane, to give children some shelter. The NPO put up a tent at the embattled informal settlement, east of the city, from where children were taught. After it was removed by the City police, the NPO wanted to place eight steel containers on the premises to act as classrooms. But as an earlier court order is still in place which forbids the putting up any structures in the informal settlement, the NPO had to ask the permission of the court. It said in its application that the containers would be used as early learning centres for the stimulation and education for toddlers as well schoolchildren.

The NPO also wanted permission to place chemical portable toilets on the premises, and to sink a borehole to provide water to the community. In the alternative, it asked to provide four water tanks to the property.

SA Cares managing director Sanet Fagan said in court papers that her organisation started in 2016 to assist mainly the children at Plastic View. There are at present about 900 shacks, which house up to 7000 people. About 1000 children live with their families here.

The organisation’s main focus is the children between the ages of 1 and 6, who are in desperate need of help such as basic education.

Most of the residents have been living in this area since 2008 and are not South African citizens. Plastic View is the subject of many court orders in the past and various court cases regarding the plight of these people are still looming.

Fagan said there were few or no toilet facilities - especially for toddlers - or running water and limited water tanks, which were only filled once a week by the City of Tshwane.

The lights to the settlement were broken, and there was no demarcated area that was separated by a fence. There was no security in place, and very little had been done in regards to social services.

The Moreleta church adjacent to the camp in 2008 started a programme called Pure Hope, whereby a school was built to accommodate children from Grade RR to Grade 7.

The school provides basic education to these children at a nominal fee. A high school is also being built.

However, the church was unable to cater for the younger children. Fagan said her NGO had now registered about 200 of the younger children on its database to receive assistance with basic medical and educational needs.

Two steel containers donated by the University of Pretoria are used as a basic clinic.

Fagan said the NGO managed to secure eight more containers by way of a donation, which were in storage. The City, as the owner of the land, verbally gave permission for the containers to be put up.

The ground was prepared for this, but the deputy director of land asset disposal management said that in terms of a previous court order, no structures could be erected inside the camp.

Fagan said she was told that as the court orders were still in place, the City feared it would be hauled before court for contravening the order if it gave the green light for the containers.

She also received lawyers’ letters from the various surrounding homeowners associations, which pointed out the court orders granted in 2008 and 2012.

According to Fagan, these orders were moot and the court should allow them to provide some basic services to especially the children.

“It’s inhumane to allow the situation to continue,” she said, adding it was the children who suffered the most.

In opposing the application, the homeowners said that apart from the court orders in place, the NGO could not simply start a school or nursery without adhering to the by-laws for running such a facility.

Judge Selby Baqwa subsequently removed the matter from the urgent roll.

