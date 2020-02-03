Co-founder of U-Mask David Molinsakwe said the decision to donate the masks was to pledge solidarity and support with the Chinese during the battle with the outbreak which had wreaked havoc in that country and beyond.
“China is a key partner to our continent and we thought it was necessary to contribute to the embassy and assist in fighting the spread of the virus,” he said.
His business partner Jodin Eksteen said China had always assisted when Africa was in need and now it was the continent’s turn to jump in and assist that nation in any shape way or form.
He said they would also be increasing their capacity and workforce so they could fly more masks to the hardest hit Wuhan city.