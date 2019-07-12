A croupier places gambling chips on a Roulette table. Picture: Reuters

Pretoria - The gambling industry in South Africa could grow at a compounded rate of more than 5% to reach nearly R35 billion by 2021. In this regard, this growth requires a dialogue between stakeholders to lead to an effectively regulated and economically sustainable gambling industry.

With this in mind, the National Gambling Board is hosting a two-day conference on July 18 and 19 at The Maslow, Time Square in Pretoria, under the theme 'The Gambling Regulators and Operators Dialogue'.

At the event, the gambling board will showcase the organisation, as a leader in the industry, by sharing the results of the latest research studies and encouraging discussions about the regulation of gambling with its stakeholders.

Delegates are expected from national government, the Department of Trade and Industry agencies, national and provincial gambling regulators, gambling operators and shareholders, manufacturers, test laboratories and associations in the gambling sector, such as the Casino Association of South Africa, Bingo Association of South Africa, South African Gambling Manufacturers Association, Limited Payout Industry and others.

“We are delighted with the calibre of presenters at this conference, offering plenary sessions dealing with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the transformation of the gambling industry,” said Caroline Kongwa of the gambling board.

“The transformational aspect will be further covered in two separate abstract sessions, followed by gambling technology and regulation over the two days, making this an essential event for anyone in the industry.

“This conference will be of extreme interest to regulators, licensees, potential licensees, manufacturers and suppliers, laboratories and law enforcement agencies. We will launch its National Gambling Registers at the conference. We also encourage civil society members to attend to broaden their depth of knowledge." Staff Reporter

Pretoria News