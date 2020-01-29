SA has major role to play on continent - Hamdy Louza









Egypt’s Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for African Affairs, Hamdy Louza. Picture: Val Boje Pretoria - At the same time that African heads of mission in Pretoria were being briefed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on South Africa’s priorities for the African Union, in Cairo, a group of African editors were at Egypt’s foreign ministry.

There they were briefed by Egypt’s Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for African Affairs, Hamdy Louza who said he believed South Africa has a major role to play on the continent in the coming period.

Ramaphosa is due to take over the year-long chairship of the African Union (AU) from Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Louza said the two presidents met recently in Egypt and there was ongoing communication between the Egyptian and South African delegations to the AU.





In his briefing Rampahosa referred to the importance of resolving conflicts and promoting peace on the continent, two priorities which were shared by Egypt and where Louza said South Africa could play an important role.





Rampaphosa listed economic integration as an objective in the year ahead, and highlighted the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).





On the opposite end of the continent, Louza said while “turning agreements into action” was desired, including the AfCFTA, greater effort was still required to make it a reality.





Ramaphosa highlighted good governance and women’s empowerment, also key themes for Egypt.





Louza said while Egypt was handing over the chair to South Africa its role as an active participant on the continent would continue. In particular it would focus on achieving peace, development and regional integration.





The editors are guests of the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD) - launched in 2014 as an affiliate to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to co-ordinate Egypt’s co-operation efforts in Africa and with Islamic countries.





The tour presented an opportunity to review Egypt’s ambitious development in recent years including the new administrative capital being built between Cairo and Suez.





The capital is a 700sq km smart city with the first phase including a new Parliament and all the ministries, a new financial district, an airport, and homes and facilities for residents.





Overall, the new city is expected to house more than six million people and relieve the congestion in Cairo.





In addition the tour showcased mutually-beneficial partnerships, such as with foreign universities, and some of the technological advances that Egypt would like to share to promote peace and help accelerate the development of other countries on the continent. - Valerie Boje



