The first black hole image. Picture: Event Horizon Telescope

Pretoria - The scientists who captured the first-ever images of a black hole have won one of science’s biggest prizes for their achievement. The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) team, which earlier this year unveiled photos of the supermassive black hole at the heart of the galaxy M87, won the $3million (R44m) annual Breakthrough Prize in fundamental physics, it was announced this week.

“It’s an amazing achievement for us, and to be recognised in this way brings it all home in a certain way: how it affects others,” said EHT director Sheperd Doeleman, who is based at Harvard University and the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics.

A South African astrophysicist, Professor Roger Deane of the University of Pretoria, is among a group of astronomers to benefit as the prize will be shared.

Deane and Dr Iniyan Natarajan of Rhodes University helped build a simulation of the EHT instrument to enable astronomers to better understand read observations, discriminate between theoretical black hole models, and provide insights into the telescope.

The EHT project, which has been in the works for two decades, is a global scientific collaboration. It links up eight radio telescopes in Arizona, Spain, Mexico, Antarctica and other places around the world to form a virtual instrument the size of Earth.

Doeleman and his colleagues have been using this megascope to peer at two supermassive black holes: the M87 behemoth, which harbours about 6.5 billion times more mass than Earth’s sun, and the supermassive black hole at the heart of our own Milky Way galaxy.

The date behind the image, which could answer significant questions about our understanding of the universe, was equivalent to the number of selfies 40 000 people could take in a lifetime, according to engadget.com

