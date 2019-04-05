DA GAUTENG premier candidate Solly Msimanga burns e-toll statements outside the South African National Roads Agency Limited in Centurion. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - It makes no sense for a country as developed as South Africa to have only one government clinic with a unit catering for the LBGTIQ community. DA Gauteng premier candidate and former mayor of Tshwane, Solly Msimanga, made the remarks yesterday while visiting the LGBTIQ community in Tlamelong Clinic, Mabopane.

Posing for selfies with transgender women, Msimanga said South Africa could do better and provide these type of units in public healthcare facilities because this community had been known to experience discrimination from society.

However, for Msimanga and the transgender and LGBTIQ community, these sections were not about placing them away from other people, but getting them the right experts and staff to assist them.

“This is the only clinic that has a section that caters for the transgender and LBGTIQ community in Gauteng.

“If we talk about a South Africa that is able to accommodate everybody, we need to make sure that what is happening here is actually happening throughout our clinics and hospitals across the country.

“They are not even asking for special treatment or budgets, they just want to have a unit where they can feel loved, welcomed and wanted.

“We need to make sure this unit does not die. We came here to see the kind of services it offers so we can replicate that across the country.

"People must be able to go to facilities like Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital or Phomolong Clinic and be able to receive this kind of medical attention,” said Msimanga.

Mabopane socialite Ofentse “Mawiza” Mathope helped establish the unit last year. She started with smaller workshops, seminars and support groups, and today she is happy to see the clinic cater for the LBGTIQ community, with staff trained for the work.

“This clinic is a special place for us and it allows us to be happy and have peace of mind.

"We would not be here without Anova Health Institute, which sponsored us and trained the staff.

“We no longer have a sponsor, but we will never stop doing what we do because there are a lot of people like us who need our help and support. We also want this kind of service to be available across the country,” said Mathope.

Pretoria CBD councillor and DA federal spokesperson for the Rainbow Network for the LGBTIQ, Wayne Helfrich, said: “We would like to see people conscientised about the transgender and LGBTIQ community countrywide, so people who are sexually inclined in this way do not feel discriminated, segregated and undermined when they walk in the streets or visit places of public service.”

Msimanga said he was happy to have engaged the community because he learnt a lot about what he should do if he became premier of Gauteng after the national elections.

He started his day by burning e-toll statements outside offices of the SA African National Roads Agency Limited in Centurion.

The aim was to encourage the government to stop e-tolling.

Later, he went to Ga-Rankuwa and spoke to residents about their service delivery needs.

Pretoria News