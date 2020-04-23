SA Nursing Council plans to restore unregistered healthcare workers

Pretoria - The SA Nursing Council has announced plans to have more nurses available to assist in the healthcare sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. It has in this regard called on nurses not on the register to return to render services to coronavirus patients. This would be free of charge. Chief executive Sizo Mchunu said the process of restoration for this period would be done via the relevant departments. These included the departments of health, and justice and correctional services, as well as SA Military Health Services. Mchunu said it would not be possible for nurses to restore individually for this process. “We call for calm and patience on the side of the public during this outbreak, and implore the public to keep in mind that nurses work long hours and under gruelling pressure, while at the same time they also have families that they worry about.”

She added that it was important that nurses note that this was an exception to the normal restoration rules, and the restoration would expire at the end of the national State of Disaster.

Thereafter those nurses’ names would then be removed from the register and the normal restoration process and fees would apply for those who chose to remain registered.

Health Department spokesperson Popo Maja said they did not know how many nurses would be needed, and that it would depend on the number of people needing hospitalisation.

“It is for this reason that our emphasis is preventive. The shortage of nurses, doctors and other health professionals is a global challenge. When a country is faced with a disaster, other countries send aid for equipment and personnel,” he said.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA's spokesperson,Sibongiseni Delihlazo,said this meant that the pool of nurses who were able to work would be much bigger.

Considering that many nurses were qualified but were unemployed, Delihlazo said it was difficult for them to remain on the registrar’s roll.

He said the concession might open up an opportunity for those who wished to practise as nurses and were not able to keep their names on the register to work.

“There is a great need to ensure that nurses are hired in facilities, including facilities that are dealing with Covid-19 cases, but there still is an even greater need to hire nurses for facility settings because, if anything, the virus has just worsened the shortage of nurses in the country,” he said.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News