SA, other nations object to lockdown rules

Pretoria - With calls against what is perceived to be draconian lockdown rules growing louder in South Africa, people elsewhere in the world are losing patience with their respective governments for the same reason. Last week the DA was on the warpath with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration, indicating it would approach the courts to force the reversal of some of the regulations it labelled as “authoritarianism”. Interim Party leader John Steenhuisen believed restrictions imposed by the National Command Council on the pandemic were destroying the economy and also irrational. The legal bid will oppose the military night curfew from 8pm to 5am. It also aimed at challenging the ban on e-commerce and restrictions on exercise hours. The push to end lockdown has also been intensified around the world with some countries grappling with protests from people calling for economic activities to resume.

In Germany, the government came under pressure on Saturday from the anti-lockdown protesters, who took to the streets in Berlin. At least 200 people were reportedly arrested following a confrontation with the police, who enforced physical distancing regulations.

Another protest spilled into London streets, resulting in the police arresting at least 19 people for flouting physical distancing rules. Those who took part in the demonstration expressed unhappiness that the government infringed on their human rights by the imposition of lockdown restrictions.

In India, the government is increasingly buckling under pressure from people who are demanding the reopening of the economy, complaining of hunger and poverty. The cases of coronavirus infections in that country have surpassed the 80000 mark, with more than 2600 people dead.

Governments have been called to reopen economies as the world is starting to come to grips with the fact that in the absence of a vaccine the best option would be to learn to live with the virus and not shut down economies.

Experts have advised governments to exercise enough caution while easing restrictions to avoid uncontrollable outbreaks.

In the US, demonstrators were up in arms last week in front of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, questioning the scientific merit of shutdown restrictions. Others believed the outbreak of the virus was not as ferocious as it was made out to be, claiming hospitals were inflating death tolls to make profits.

In Spain, tensions have been palpable as a result of the stringent lockdown restrictions. Protesters on Saturday gathered in Madrid’s wealthy Salamanca neighbourhood to denounce the government as communists seeking to ruin the country.

Calls for the economies of countries to open were intensified despite the global coronavirus death toll having passed 300000 with more than 4.5 million infections recorded. The US, which is the epicentre of the virus, has recorded close to 90000 deaths as of yesterday, while the UK and Italy have reported well over 30000 fatalities each.

The imminent court fight in South Africa over the application of lockdown rules came after Ramaphosa announced the easing of lockdown from level 4 to 3 by the end of May.

The ACDP also joined the fray on behalf of churches, saying they ought to be opened despite concerns that they could be a potential source of mass Covid-19 infections.

Pretoria News