Pretoria - The 2020 World Press Photo Contest nominees have been announced, and among the list of close on 74000 images submitted by photographers in 125 countries, South Africa is represented.
Themes which dominated in the 2019 entries include protest and the role of the youth in activating change, tragedies, and the environment.
Since 1955, the World Press Photo Contest has recognised professional photographers for the best pictures - presented as singles or stories in eight categories.
Last year, the Foundation introduced the World Press Photo Story of the Year to honour a photographer whose creativity and skills produced a story over time.
The three nominees for World Press Photo Story of the Year are:
Hong Kong Unres,t by Nicolas Asfouri, Denmark, Agence France-Presse.
Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Crash Site, by Mulugeta Ayene, Ethiopia, Associated Press.
Kho, the Genesis of a Revolt (Algeria), by Romain Laurendeau, France.
The six nominees for World Press Photo of the Year:
Clash with the Police During Anti-Government Demonstration, by Farouk Batiche, Algeria, dpa.
Relative Mourns Flight ET 302 Crash Victim, by Mulugeta Ayene, Ethiopia, Associated Press.
Straight Voice by Yasuyoshi Chiba, Japan, AFP.
Awakening, by Tomasz Kaczor, Poland, for Gazeta Wyborcza
Injured Kurdish Fighter Receives Hospital Visit, by Ivor Prickett, Ireland, for The New York Times
Nothing Personal - the Back Office of War, by Nikita Teryoshin, Russia.
Aside from a number of photographers published by the New York Times, National Geographic features prominently On the list.
The South African works to make the cut include two portraits, Alon Skuy of the Sunday Times for Musa’s Struggle and Search for the Stage, who dances on a crutch, and Lee-Ann Olwage’s Black Drag Magic, a portrait of a Drag Artist and activist in Khayelitsha.
Pangolins in Crisis, a series by Brent Stirton, South Africa, Getty Images, for National Geographic, is also among the finalists in the category of contemporary issues.
Pangolins are today the most illegally traded animals in the world with their scales prized in Asia for traditional medicine.
The jury, made up of 17 photography professionals, is chaired by Lekgetho Makola of South Africa.
Pretoria News