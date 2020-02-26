Pretoria - The 2020 World Press Photo Contest nominees have been announced, and among the list of close on 74000 images submitted by photographers in 125 countries, South Africa is represented. Themes which dominated in the 2019 entries include protest and the role of the youth in activating change, tragedies, and the environment.

Since 1955, the World Press Photo Contest has recognised professional photographers for the best pictures - presented as singles or stories in eight categories.

Last year, the Foundation introduced the World Press Photo Story of the Year to honour a photographer whose creativity and skills produced a story over time.

The three nominees for World Press Photo Story of the Year are: