He was addressing the media in Hatfield, where he announced the capacity of staff manning the borders would be increased from Wednesday to January 13, 2020. Close to 400 additional officials would be deployed at selected ports to assist with the delivery of immigration services and offer technical support at the borders, the minister said.
“Most of these officials will be posted at the Beitbridge port of entry with Zimbabwe, Lebombo, Maseru Bridge and the Ficksburg ports of entry with Lesotho,” Motsoaledi said.
He said the department would collaborate with border law enforcement agencies and the six countries sharing borders with SA to ensure ease of movement for travellers over the festive season.
“The ports of entry with traditionally high volumes of movement will have their operating hours increased by between one and seven hours. The Lebombo and Oshoek ports of entry will be open for 24 hours,” he said.