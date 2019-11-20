Local e-tailer PriceCheck yesterday said that, over the past few years since Black Friday was introduced to South Africa, the country had seen extreme growth that showed no signs of slowing down.
“This year the big day falls on November 29, while Cyber Monday falls on December 2. This will be a boon for retailers looking to take advantage of pay-day spending,” said PriceCheck chief executive, Chloe Lotter.
Lotter said PriceCheck saw a massive increase in users day-on-day on Black Friday, with more than 82500 unique products clicked over the campaign week, and more than 2.2 million people using the popular comparison tool to find the best bargains.
South African online purchasing behaviour has shown that consumers tend to go for trust over price point, making it an ideal time of the year for online stores to establish credibility and delight their existing customers, PriceCheck said.