Pretoria - The cities are calmer but the aftermath of ongoing attacks on foreign nationals continued to be felt across South Africa and beyond. On Tuesday, Zambia cancelled the friendly match against Bafana Bafana as a result of the violence, while Nigerian superstars Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage took to Twitter to announce they were cancelling their planned music concerts in the country.

Burna Boy wrote that he had not set foot in South Africa since 2017 because of xenophobia. He said he would not come to South Africa unless the government took measures to protect Nigerians living in the country.

He was scheduled to be one of the headlining acts at the Afropunk music festival in December.

Tiwa Savage also cancelled her performance at the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival happening this month. “I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA,” she said.

On the sporting front, Football Association of Zambia secretary-general Adrian Kashala said they wanted to be sure of security, hence they cancelled the game, which had been scheduled for Saturday.

In Tshwane violence broke out last week after the killing of Jabu Baloyi, a taxi driver. He was shot dead near Bloed Street Mall taxi rank when he allegedly confronted foreign nationals thought to be selling drugs to young people.

The incident sparked widespread violence in the city, during which taxi drivers targeted businesses owned by foreign nationals, burning and looting some of them.

An informal settlement occupied by mostly Zimbabweans in Marabastad was torched. The Tshwane CBD was calm yesterday, although some foreign-owned shops remained closed.

There was less police presence near embassies of African states in the Hatfield and Arcadia area, but officers circled the block frequently.

Police said five people had been killed and 189 arrested in the past few days in connection with the violence, which spread to various parts of the province, including Joburg and Ekurhuleni.

Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa Kabiru Bala said xenophobic violence continued because there had been no prosecution of perpetrators.

“Since the time this xenophobic violence started years ago, there has been no successful prosecution or conviction of any of the perpetrators. If there was evidence that a group had been convicted it would give confidence to foreign nationals that something was being done.”

Bala pointed to the fact that earlier this year the South African government launched its National Action Plan against racism, discrimination and xenophobic-related crimes.

“That was a step towards finding a solution, but if the government admits it has a National Action Plan, then why the obfuscation on xenophobia?”

Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo arrives in South Africa today to attend the Africa WEF in Cape Town, and a Special Envoy of the Nigerian President is due to arrive for talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa on attacks against Nigerian nationals.

Bala emphasised that South Africa and Nigeria could not afford to allow xenophobia to affect the relations between the two countries, particularly when the WEF is supposed to be discussing greater levels of trade and integration on the African continent.

“The GDP of South Africa and Nigeria together is probably 50% of the GDP of the whole continent,” he said.

Nigerians are the second largest group of foreign nationals in South Africa after Zimbabweans, and much of the violence against them goes unreported.

News agency AFP reported that security was ramped up around South African businesses in Nigeria following a wave of reprisal attacks in response to violence against foreign-owned shops in South Africa. This came a day after stores operated by supermarket chain Shoprite, telecoms giant MTN and other SA firms suffered looting and vandalism in several Nigerian cities.

