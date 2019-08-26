SA Air Force chief Zimpande Msimang congratulates some the 44 ground crew graduates during a reclassification parade. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The SANDF has welcomed 44 SA Air Force (SAAF) artisans who have completed their training at various institutions. The newcomers will ensure that SAAF aircraft are serviced and ready to fulfil the mandate of the service.

The ground crew members - 28 men and 16 women - graduated during a reclassification parade at Air Force Base Swartkop on Friday. They qualified as aircraft survival technicians, aircraft reconnaissance technicians, armaments, radio and radar technicians, fitters and tuners, motor mechanics, aircraft structure technicians, aircraft instrument technicians and aircraft and ground electricians.

Maropeng Mabelebele, 35, was top of the class and said this was due to hard work and determination. She said it was a tough three years and she thought of giving up at some point.

“I used to take breaks, cry my eyeballs out and block out everything and start again. Here I am today top of the class and I hope my career blossoms throughout my time in the Air Force,” she said.

For three years the members were in intensive training. They also underwent practical training on different types of aircraft and systems for a year.

On completion of their technical practicals, they were theoretically evaluated on all the modules covered in the programme. The successful candidates were sent to different air service units to further their apprentice training.

SAAF chief Zimpande Msimang, during his address at the graduation, said it was the beginning of a lifelong journey for the graduates.

He said they must also ensure that the Air Force systems were safe and airworthy.

He told them to be genuine in their commitment to serve with diligence and encouraged them to constantly think about how the rest of their careers would play out at the SANDF.

Every step depended on their attitude and commitment to the uniform they wore. “You have earned various achievements within those three years. With all the privileges of the exposure that you had we expect you to produce magnificent work. Own your craft and lift our SAAF and the country,” Msimang urged them.

“You have received a high standard of training and it is all up to you as individuals and a collective to grab all the opportunities to better yourselves and become masters of your trade.”

He said the newly-classified artisans represented the next generation of technicians and urged them to stay focused, accept responsibility and accountability, maintain direction, be innovative and stay positive.

Pretoria News