Pieter van den Berg Zelda Venter

THE already cash-strapped public broadcaster was ordered to pay a former rugby commentator R989 408 in damages for terminating his contract after a colleague accused him of racism. Pieter van den Berg turned to the high court in Pretoria, where he said that the South African Broadcasting Corporation simply terminated his services, without hearing his side of the story.

SABC technical producer Musa Msomi claimed that Van den Berg, during a Sharks versus Hurricanes game at Kings Park in May 2016 had told him that “all blacks are incompetent”.

Msomi subsequently laid a charge of racism against him with the SABC.

Van den Berg vehemently denied that he had uttered the words claiming he simply told Msomi to do his job correctly.

Acting Judge E van der Schyff found that on the probabilities and after listening to witnesses from both sides, Van den Berg did not utter the words “all blacks are incompetent”.

He claimed R1million in damages from the SABC after his contract was terminated, although there was about a year left on it.

Van den Berg claimed that Msomi, whose birthday fell on that day, was under the influence of alcohol. He also claimed that he was late for the broadcast and had disobeyed the rules of the stadium. He thus told him to do his job properly.

The SABC said Van den Berg had breached the terms of his agreement. It said he was frustrated with the preparations made for the broadcast of the rugby match that day.

According to the SABC, Van den Berg, in front of other reporters, took out his frustrations on Msomi and told him “all blacks are incompetent”. This amounted to racism and hate speech and the utterance was made to humiliate Msomi, the SABC said.

Msomi testified that Van den Berg uttered these words “at the top of his voice” and “almost hysterically” in front of other media workers.

He said he was hurt and humiliated. He called a witness to testify that he too heard the “slur”, but this witness said he either didn’t hear it or had forgotten it.

Van den Berg testified that he was at first frustrated as no one fetched him at the airport, as per arrangement with the SABC. When he got to the radio commentary area he found the broadcasting equipment was not set up correctly.

He said he told Msomi to sort out the equipment but the latter told him he only took instructions from the producer. Van den Berg said he was the producer for that broadcast and he showed him how the machines should be set up.

Van den Berg said all was fine and even after the game told the bar to give Msomi ice cream, as it was his birthday.

In an email to the SABC in which he complained about Van den Berg, Msomi only referred to his angry outburst but never said anything about any racial remarks. He also told a colleague that Van den Berg was a “prima donna” but also remained mum about the alleged remarks.

The judge said she found this strange. She said there was simply no evidence to collaborate his version regarding the offending remarks.

She said it is indisputable that racism is a burning issue in the country but Msomi’s evidence did not correspond with the version he had set out in the pleadings of the case.