SACP guns to get DA booted out of Tshwane

Pretoria - The SACP in Gauteng has called for its alliance partners to devise a fight-back strategy for the ANC to reclaim power in the City of Tshwane after it was dethroned during the 2016 municipal polls.

The call was made in light of last week’s ruling by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, against the decision by the provincial executive council under Premier David Makhura to dissolve the Tshwane council.

The dissolution would have afforded political parties an opportunity to fight for the control of Tshwane in the by-elections, which were expected to be held after 90 days.

Both the EFF and ANC had already welcomed the dissolution, and were looking forward to participating in the polls with the hope of giving the DA a run for its money.

However, with the court ruling having thrown a spanner in the works for parties’ election plans, the SACP wants to galvanise its alliance partners, which include the ANC and Cosatu, into a political campaign to reclaim Tshwane.