SACP guns to get DA booted out of Tshwane
The call was made in light of last week’s ruling by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, against the decision by the provincial executive council under Premier David Makhura to dissolve the Tshwane council.
The dissolution would have afforded political parties an opportunity to fight for the control of Tshwane in the by-elections, which were expected to be held after 90 days.
Both the EFF and ANC had already welcomed the dissolution, and were looking forward to participating in the polls with the hope of giving the DA a run for its money.
However, with the court ruling having thrown a spanner in the works for parties’ election plans, the SACP wants to galvanise its alliance partners, which include the ANC and Cosatu, into a political campaign to reclaim Tshwane.
Although there was no outright winner during the 2016 municipal elections, the DA bagged the majority of the votes with 93 council seats, followed by the ANC with 89 seats.
Provincial SACP second deputy secretary Sekete Moshoeshoe said the party would also engage the South African National Civic Organisation and the Progressive Youth Alliance on the proposed plan to win back Tshwane for the ANC.
He said the decision to join forces with alliance partners was intended to “rescue the capital city from the scandal-prone DA”.
“We strongly believe that a decisive, working class-led electoral offensive remains the most viable option to finally rescue and free the City of Tshwane from the shackles of the crisis ridden and defunct DA.”
Pretoria News