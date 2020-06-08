Safe burials call to stem coronavirus infections

Pretoria - Municipalities have been urged to monitor groundwater and surface water close to cemeteries in light of the estimation that more than 50 000 people will die from Covid-19 in the country in the next few months. Associate professor in hydrogeology and engineering geology at the University of Pretoria’s Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences Matthys Dippenaar said municipalities had been asked to prepare for the possibility of increased fatalities. “Apart from ensuring there are enough facilities, an equally important consideration is to ensure that death and burial occur safely given the highly infectious nature of the virus. “Because little is known about the virus, clarity is being sought around the risk to environmental and human health due to the impending mass burial of Covid-19 victims. If municipalities continue to site and monitor cemeteries correctly, we are okay. “If we continue to correctly license and monitor our groundwater use, we are okay. The problem comes when we bypass the strict regulatory tools available, as the regulations help us to be diligent and forward-thinking.”

Dippenaar’s research focus was on the Vadose zone and how this affects and is affected by development.

He was also the project leader on a Water Research Commission project to compile guidelines for the environmental risk assessment of cemeteries, including their geotechnical and hydrogeological aspects that resulted in a document “Death and Burial in the Time of Covid-19: Environmental and Health Risks”.

Groundwater is water-occupying openings underground from where water can readily move and be abstracted.

“We rely on it for supply because groundwater is much more abundant on land than any other freshwater, including rivers and dams. And because of its abundance related to other sources of freshwater, polluting groundwater will indefinitely result in subsequent pollution of other water sources.”

He said burying a body was fairly safe as the body decomposed to water, some salts, gases and calcium phosphates.

“None of these are intrinsically bad, especially given the low load of burials. The bigger concern is of the jewellery, cosmetics, embalming agents and other accessory materials such as coffin hinges, which could contaminate the groundwater. Disease and embalming fluids are likely the most short-lived in the environment compared with metals and some strange emerging contaminants. If contaminated, the consequence depends on the combination of the contaminants.”

Dippenaar said cemeteries behaved as landfills; anything can find its way there.

He said groundwater or any water contamination may result in higher treatment costs and risk to health.

